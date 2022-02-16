Increased income limits for Hardship Support extended until 30 June

Increased income limits for Hardship Support through the Ministry of Social Development have been extended until 30 June.

"On 1 November 2021 the Government increased the income limits for hardship assistance through Work and Income. We are making this assistance available for longer," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This extra support will help cover food and essential items for people in need and supports the Government's COVID-19 response by providing people with more options for support if they need to self-isolate.

"The increased income limits mean single people 18 years and over, earning under $800 a week, or couples earning under $1600 a week may be eligible for assistance.

"The Government increased the income threshold initially for a four-month period, today's announcement extends these income limits for a further four-months. This is an investment of up to $9 million," Carmel Sepuloni said.

To find out if you're eligible for support check the Work and Income website or call them on 0800 559 009.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)