Six of same family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway

ANI | Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:50 IST
Crashed car (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today. "The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat", said Purnendu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The high-speed car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur, added the ASP. The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

