Leopard found dead in MP's Jabalpur district; electrocution suspected

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The carcass of a leopard was found in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Wednesday and added that electrocution could be the prima facie cause behind the death of the feline.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anjana Tirkey said that Forest officials had received the information about the carcass of a leopard, aged around seven years, lying in the Indrana forest area on Monday evening.

Veterinarians who conducted a postmortem of the carcass have informed that the leopard might have been died due to electrocution, the DFO told reporters.

''It is possible that this leopard might have come in contact with electric wires laid by farmers to protect their crops from wild animals,'' Tirkey said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

