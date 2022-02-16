UNESCO celebrates World Radio Day with online event of 5th The Radio Festival

UNESCO New Delhi office celebrated the World Radio Day with an online event of the 5th edition of 'The Radio Festival' in partnership with All India Radio (AIR) and the NGO, Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART), and supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The online festival began with the inaugural session themed 'Radio and Trust' which aimed at spreading awareness on community radios, connect relevant partners, strengthen and motivate existing radio stations and underscrore the significance of radio in today's digital era.

The two-hour long programme included panel discussion with eminent speakers and broadcasting professionals, who deliberated and discussed the role radio has played during the pandemic.

UNESCO also invited multi stakeholder collaboration for promoting community radio as a key tool for preserving indigenous and tribal languages. The UN General Assembly has proclaimed the period between 2022 and 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day.