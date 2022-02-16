Left Menu

Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:31 IST
Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will hold an auction on March 9 to sell about about 1.64 million barrels, or 260,000 kilolitres, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Supply will be available to winning bidders from April 20, the ministry said in a statement.

