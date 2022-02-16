Left Menu

Priyanka to visit birthplace of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi

The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pay her respects to Guru Ravidas at his birthplace in Varanasi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:38 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 16: The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pay her respects to Guru Ravidas at his birthplace in Varanasi on Wednesday. She will be accompanied by her brother and former Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Na tasvees khiraju na maal..khuf na khata na paras jawal..kaim daim sada patisahi, dom na sem ek so ahi...jo hum sehri, su meet hamara (a popular couplet of Guru Ravidas). Like every year, I will bow my head at the birthplace of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji Maharaj in Varanasi. I feel happier going there with my brother today," said Vadra in a tweet. Guru Ravidas hailed from the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month, as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

