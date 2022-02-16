Parliamentary panel for home affairs to discuss Ministry of DoNER's demand for grants today
The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs will be meeting today at 11 am to discuss Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of the Ministry of the Department of Northeast Region, said sources.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:58 IST
In the meeting, a presentation of Secretary, Ministry of DoNER on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of Ministry of DoNER will be followed by discussions thereon. (ANI)
