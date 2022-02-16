Netherlands reports new bird flu infection at chicken farm
16-02-2022
The Netherlands will cull about 77,000 chickens on a farm where a case of highly contagious bird flu was detected, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
About 20 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands this year.
