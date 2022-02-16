Left Menu

COVID-19: Schools re-open for primary, upper primary students in West Bengal

Schools in West Bengal re-opened today for primary and upper primary students after a gap of about two years.

ANI | Kolkata & Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:00 IST
Students at school in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Schools in West Bengal re-opened today for primary and upper primary students after a gap of about two years. Students from Classes 8 to 12 are already attending physical classes in the state.

COVID-19 guidelines were being followed as the students returned to school. "We have re-opened for primary and upper primary classes from today and have followed all the COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of all. Students' hands have been sanitized before they entered the school premises", said Sulogna Bhattacharya, Assistant Head Mistress of a primary school in Silguri.

The students are maintaining distance, wearing masks and bringing their own sanitizers to school, Bhattacharya further said. "I am enjoying the day as I have come to school after a very long gap. We are all taking precautions and wearing our masks", said a young student.

Lipika Mukherjee, an assistant teacher at the school said, "We have been missing school and the ambience as we were teaching online for quite some time now. We all are very excited that the schools are re-opening and hope everyone remains safe and healthy while following all the COVID protocols." In view of an improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the West Bengal government on Monday revised the COVID-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16.

The schools will be reopened keeping in place all the COVID protocols. However, the night curfew will remain in force from midnight to 5 am till February 28, as per an order issued by the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

