IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow their oil production gap

The International Energy Agency's head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+, needed to narrow the gap between their production targets and actual output.

"There is a significant difference between the targets that OPEC+ countries set in terms of their production levels, and what is produced today," Birol told a conference in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

"It will be important for OPEC+ to narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)