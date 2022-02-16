IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow their oil production gap
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The International Energy Agency's head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+, needed to narrow the gap between their production targets and actual output.
"There is a significant difference between the targets that OPEC+ countries set in terms of their production levels, and what is produced today," Birol told a conference in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.
"It will be important for OPEC+ to narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IEA's Birol hopes OPEC+ can close gap between words and actions -state TV via translator
UPDATE 1-IEA's Birol urges OPEC+ to close gap between words and deeds-Egypt TV
IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output
IEA's Birol urges OPEC+ to close gap between words and deeds-Egypt TV