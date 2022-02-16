Left Menu

Lion, female cub found dead in different parts of Gir forest in Gujarat

Vasavada said that field staff of the Forest department spotted the carcass of the cub, aged around 1.5 years, during foot patrolling on Tuesday in the forests near Manekpur village in the Gir-Somnath district, which falls under the Gir-East division.Nothing suspicious was found from the spot by the field staff.

An adult male lion and a female cub were found dead in different parts of the Gir forest in Gujarat, an official said on Wednesday.

The female cub was killed by another lion during infighting as per the postmortem report, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Junagadh Wildlife Division, DT Vasavada said.

The exact cause behind the death of the male lion will be known after conducting a postmortem later on Wednesday, the CCF said. Vasavada said that field staff of the Forest department spotted the carcass of the cub, aged around 1.5 years, during foot patrolling on Tuesday in the forests near Manekpur village in the Gir-Somnath district, which falls under the Gir-East division.

''Nothing suspicious was found from the spot by the field staff. The carcass was then sent to the Ambardi animal care centre for postmortem. The PM report confirmed that the cub died due to injuries it received during infighting with another lion,'' said Vasavada.

Also on Tuesday, a beat guard found the carcass of the male lion, aged around 5 to 10 years, in the forests near Gadhada village in Mahuva taluka of the Bhavnagar district, which falls under the Shetrunjee wildlife division of the Gir forest, the CCF added.

