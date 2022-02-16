India Jan oilmeal export dips 65 pc to 1.76 lakh tonnes: SEA

The country's oil meal export declined by 65 percent year-on-year to 1.76 lakh tonnes in January this year, mainly due to falling in shipments of soybean and rapeseed meal, industry body SEA said on Wednesday.

In January 2021, the country's oil meal export stood at 5.01 lakh tonnes.

During the April-January period of the current fiscal, the overall export of oil meal fell 35 percent to 19.43 lakh tonnes, when compared with 29.69 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Oilmeal is used as animal feed in poultry and other sectors.

According to the latest data released by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), the export of soybean extraction declined sharply to 52,771 tonnes in January of this year, from 2.83 lakh tonnes in the same month of the previous year.

''Currently, India is outpriced for soybean meal export as ex-Kandla quoted at USD 785 per tonnes against Brazil origin USD 595 per tonnes and Argentina USD 575 per tonnes ex-Rotterdam,'' it said.

Further, crushing margins of soybean in India are also squeezed by pressure on meal prices and relatively high price expectations of farmers for soybean seed, which is currently quoted over Rs 6,900 per quintal, it added.

Looking at the trend, SEA said, ''India is unlikely to be competitive for export in the next two to three months due to the high price of domestic soybean seed. Lesser crushing of soybean is also pushing higher import of crude soybean oil into India.'' Since last year's rapeseed crop was crushed heavily during the initial months of the season, the Association said, adding there is hardly any seed available now for the crushing. This has affected the export of rapeseed meals in the last three months, it added.

The new crop is only available from the end of February or early March for crushing, it said.

According to SEA, the export of rice bran extraction is performing better due to larger demand from Vietnam and Bangladesh, while the performance of castor meal shipment is more or less the same as last year.

Export of rice bran extraction declined to 72,738 tonnes in January this year, as against 89,776 tonnes in the year-ago period, castor meal export too declined to 35,142 tonnes, compared with 50,877 tonnes in the said period, it said.

Export of rapeseed extraction fell to 16,164 tonnes in January this year, as against 74,240 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Southeast Asian nations, the Middle East as well as European countries like Germany besides the US are the main export market for Indian oimeal.

