Left Menu

Australian state enters exclusive talks for 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Tasmanian government expressed surprise and disappointment over news of Victoria's exclusive negotiation period. "I was a little disappointed in the way Commonwealth Games Australia dealt with this," Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein told media on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:52 IST
Australian state enters exclusive talks for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's Victoria state has been granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, officials said on Wednesday. State capital Melbourne hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games but premier Daniel Andrews said the 2026 edition would be focused on regional cities if the bid were successful.

"Victoria is Australia's sporting state, and, if awarded, the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition," he said. "We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities – to display the best of Victoria, create jobs and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long term."

Australia most recently hosted the multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies on the Gold Coast in 2018. The quadrennial Games have struggled to remain relevant, with four of the last five Games held in Australia or Britain.

The English city of Birmingham is due to host the 2022 edition from July 28 to Aug. 8, after replacing South Africa which were stripped of them in 2017 over a lack of progress in their preparations. Birmingham was to have hosted the 2026 Games but was asked to fast-track preparations for 2022.

Outside Australia, no other nations or cities expressed interest in taking the vacant 2026 slot. Australian media have speculated the 92-year-old Games may be doomed if talks between the Victorian government and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) fail.

Australia, however, bathes in its athletes' dominance in a relatively weak pool of nations, and fans flocked to the well-organized Gold Coast Games in 2018. Australia's island state of Tasmania may offer a backup solution if Victoria's bid is unsuccessful.

Though lacking infrastructure, Australia's smallest state wrote to CGA last week asking to be considered. The Tasmanian government expressed surprise and disappointment over news of Victoria's exclusive negotiation period.

"I was a little disappointed in the way Commonwealth Games Australia dealt with this," Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein told media on Wednesday. "The first I heard that they were exclusively dealing with Victoria was through the media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022