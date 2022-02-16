Left Menu

Dutch pension fund PFZW to end investment in some fossil fuel companies

PFZW, the Dutch health care workers' pension fund, on Wednesday said it would disinvest from any fossil fuel company by 2024 that doesn't have a "convincing and verifiable" strategy to reach the goals laid out in the Paris Climate Change agreement.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:00 IST
Dutch pension fund PFZW to end investment in some fossil fuel companies
  • Country:
  • Guyana

PFZW, the Dutch health care workers' pension fund, on Wednesday said it would disinvest from any fossil fuel company by 2024 that doesn't have a "convincing and verifiable" strategy to reach the goals laid out in the Paris Climate Change agreement. The decision by PFZW, with 278 billion euros ($316 billion) in assets, follows similar moves by other asset managers to overhaul the way they invest as part of a global efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Some have chosen to exit high carbon-emitting sectors altogether in the fight against climate change. The Dutch fund said that between now and 2024 it would work with other large investors and engage in discussions with companies in which it invests. It also said it would lay specific emphasis on stopping extraction in the Arctic and investments in new production.

"If necessary, a vote will be taken against the appointment of directors who are making insufficient contribution to the transition of their company," the fund said in a statement. PFZW could not immediately be reached for an estimate of what percentage of its portfolio could be affected by the decision.

The fund's 2020 annual report showed investments such as a 250 million euros holding in Chevron Corp and smaller stakes in Total, Shell and BP among others. ($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022