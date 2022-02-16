Kurdish PM, Qatari energy minister discuss Kurdistan's "huge gas potential" - tweet
Reuters | Doha | 16-02-2022
The Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday that he explored Kurdistan's "huge gas potential" in a meeting with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi.
Teams from both governments also discussed energy investment, renewables, and regional energy cooperation, Barzani said on Twitter.
