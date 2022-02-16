'Maasi Magam' festival celebrated in Puducherry with religious fervour

'Maasi Magam' festival was celebrated here with religious fervor and spiritual gaiety on Wednesday. Processional deities of a large number of shrines from within Puducherry and also from neighboring districts of Tamil Nadu were placed on the seashore in the coastal village of Vaithikuppam from early this morning for worship after the 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bath) in the Bay of Bengal.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accompanied by PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan offered worship.

Maasi Magam is a festival that is celebrated on the Full Moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March). The festival was a low-key affair over the last two years because of the pandemic. With the number of cases of infection declining, the festival was held this year. Policemen were deployed on the seashore to meet any eventuality.

All schools remained closed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on account of the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)