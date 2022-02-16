Left Menu

'Maasi Magam' festival celebrated in Puducherry with religious fervour

Processional deities of a large number of shrines from within Puducherry and also from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu were placed on the seashore in the coastal village of Vaithikuppam from early this morning for worship after the theerthavari ceremonial bath in the Bay of Bengal.Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accompanied by PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan offered worship.Maasi Magam is a festival which is celebrated on the Full Moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi February-March.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:21 IST
'Maasi Magam' festival celebrated in Puducherry with religious fervour
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

'Maasi Magam' festival was celebrated here with religious fervor and spiritual gaiety on Wednesday. Processional deities of a large number of shrines from within Puducherry and also from neighboring districts of Tamil Nadu were placed on the seashore in the coastal village of Vaithikuppam from early this morning for worship after the 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bath) in the Bay of Bengal.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accompanied by PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan offered worship.

Maasi Magam is a festival that is celebrated on the Full Moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March). The festival was a low-key affair over the last two years because of the pandemic. With the number of cases of infection declining, the festival was held this year. Policemen were deployed on the seashore to meet any eventuality.

All schools remained closed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on account of the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022