European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis in Asia, Russia's Novak says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:31 IST
Even a partial refusal by Europe of Russian pipeline gas in favour of liquefied natural gas (LNG) risks triggering another wave of gas crises in Asia, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister told an industry magazine on Wednesday.
In comments on recent spikes in energy prices globally, Alexander Novak also said that Europe should think of returning to long-term gas contracts to limit risks of deficit while adding that the launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should help stabilise the gas market.
