Slovak gov't, power utility agree to cap household electricity prices - news website

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:49 IST
The Slovak government and the country's main power producer Slovenske Elektrarne have agreed to cap electricity prices for households until 2024, news website dennikn.sk reported on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the government will withdraw a bill proposing extra taxes on nuclear energy which the utility, partially owned by Italy's Enel and Czech EPH, said would cause losses leading to bankruptcy.

