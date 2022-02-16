2 killed, two injured in car-lorry collision
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:49 IST
A newly married man and his mother died while his father and wife sustained serious injuries when their car collided head-on with a lorry here on Wednesday.
According to police, the family had come to arrange for a reception to the newly-wed couple when the mishap occurred. Investigations are on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
