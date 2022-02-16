Left Menu

2015 nuclear deal has become an "empty shell", Iran's top security official says

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has become an "empty shell", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Twitter on Wednesday. "The United States and Europe failed to meet their obligations under the JCPOA.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has become an "empty shell", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The United States and Europe failed to meet their obligations under the JCPOA. The deal has now become an empty shell for Iran in the economic sphere and the lifting of sanctions. There will be no negotiations beyond the nuclear deal with a non-compliant America and a passive Europe," Shamkhani said. Iran and major powers are currently in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 by imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday during a call with EU's Borrell that "a lack of serious will on the part of the West to reach a good and credible agreement in Vienna has led to unnecessary prolongation of the talks". The talks, with European intermediaries shuttling between the two, have been held in Vienna since April amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.

