BSF conducts horticulture training of people living in border areas of Punjab

With an aim to empower youth for self-employment, the Border Security Force (BSF) has conducted a one-week long Horticulture training program in border villages of Punjab, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday. The training was conducted under the Civic Action program organized by the BSF in bordering villages in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab from February 8 to February 15.

"During the training, both theoretical, as well as practical knowledge, was imparted to the villagers about various aspects of horticulture, Greenhouse plantation, Organic fertilizers, floriculture and use of various agricultural tools, etc," reads the official statement. After completion, of course, certificates were distributed to all trainees, said the BSF.

BSF apart from guarding 3,323 km of the India-Pakistan border is also committed to training locals residing in border areas to empower them for self-employment, said the BSF. (ANI)

