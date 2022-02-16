Left Menu

BSF conducts horticulture training of people living in border areas of Punjab

With an aim to empower youth for self-employment, the Border Security Force (BSF) has conducted a one-week long Horticulture training program in border villages of Punjab, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:15 IST
BSF conducts horticulture training of people living in border areas of Punjab
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to empower youth for self-employment, the Border Security Force (BSF) has conducted a one-week long Horticulture training program in border villages of Punjab, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday. The training was conducted under the Civic Action program organized by the BSF in bordering villages in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab from February 8 to February 15.

"During the training, both theoretical, as well as practical knowledge, was imparted to the villagers about various aspects of horticulture, Greenhouse plantation, Organic fertilizers, floriculture and use of various agricultural tools, etc," reads the official statement. After completion, of course, certificates were distributed to all trainees, said the BSF.

BSF apart from guarding 3,323 km of the India-Pakistan border is also committed to training locals residing in border areas to empower them for self-employment, said the BSF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022