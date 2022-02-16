Left Menu

UGC-NET results for December 2020, June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two: UGC

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be declared within a day or two as the processing of results is underway.

UGC-NET results for December 2020, June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two: UGC
The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be declared within a day or two as the processing of results is underway. UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a statement said that The UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022. The processing of the results is underway.

The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centers spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. "UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has conveyed that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two," Jain added. (ANI)

