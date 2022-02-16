Israeli Energy Ministry okays gas flow to Egypt through Jordan

Left Menu

More Israeli natural gas will flow to Egypt via a new route through Jordan by the end of February, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. Leviathan also supplies Jordan. Around 2.5-3 billion cubic metres (bcm) will flow to Egypt via the new route in 2022, potentially increasing to 4 bcm in the coming years, the ministry said.

More Israeli natural gas will flow to Egypt via a new route through Jordan by the end of February, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said the new route was approved because of growing demand in Egypt, which produces its own gas but still needs imports from Israel's Leviathan offshore gas field. Leviathan also supplies Jordan.

Around 2.5-3 billion cubic metres (bcm) will flow to Egypt via the new route in 2022, potentially increasing to 4 bcm in the coming years, the ministry said.

