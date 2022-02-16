Left Menu

Russia ready to re-route energy flows in event of sanctions

Russian imports account for 46% of the Europe's solid fuels, such as coal, 38% of the region's natural gas and 26% of its crude oil, Moody's research estimates. China consumes some 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil, or a fifth of total Moscow's exports, which are shipped both via pipelines and ports.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:35 IST
Russia ready to re-route energy flows in event of sanctions

Russia would be ready to re-route supplies to other markets should new Western sanctions target its energy companies, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. Siluanov did not say how Russia would divert its energy exports but said that Russia's foreign exchange reserves, National Wealth Fund and a budget surplus should shield its economy and banks from any possible sanctions hit.

The United States and its allies are considering new sanctions including against Russia's largest banks, economy and energy sector, with export controls possible, in the event that Moscow invades its neighbour Ukraine. The Kremlin denies it has any such intention.

"Any export curbs would result in rising prices. And if such restrictions are to be applied then increases in prices should largely offset such curbs," Siluanov told reporters. Russian imports account for 46% of the Europe's solid fuels, such as coal, 38% of the region's natural gas and 26% of its crude oil, Moody's research estimates.

China consumes some 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil, or a fifth of total Moscow's exports, which are shipped both via pipelines and ports. However, pipeline gas supplies to China are not yet big and are due to be ramped-up in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022