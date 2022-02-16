France says Macron and China's Xi agreed to step up efforts on Iran nuclear deal
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping both agreed on Wednesday on the need to step up their joint efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, said a statement from Macron's office on Wednesday. The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had said earlier on Twitter on Wednesday that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers had become an "empty shell."
Iran and major world powers are currently in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 by imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AP HC asks Twitter why it should not be shut down
Guinea-Bissau president says situation under government control -Twitter post
Empty chair for Twitter, which skips EU hate speech meeting, citing COVID
Delhi Police holds Twitter live session on cyber safety
Delhi police chief to interact with people through Twitter on Thursday evening