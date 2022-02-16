Left Menu

France says Macron and China's Xi agreed to step up efforts on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:47 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping both agreed on Wednesday on the need to step up their joint efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, said a statement from Macron's office on Wednesday. The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had said earlier on Twitter on Wednesday that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers had become an "empty shell."

Iran and major world powers are currently in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 by imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

