S.Korea and Iran hold talks on resuming Iranian oil imports and unfreezing Iranian fund

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:21 IST
South Korea and Iran held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Tehran has repeatedly demanded the release of about $7 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions, saying Seoul was holding the money "hostage".

