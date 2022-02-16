S.Korea and Iran hold talks on resuming Iranian oil imports and unfreezing Iranian fund
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:21 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea and Iran held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Tehran has repeatedly demanded the release of about $7 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions, saying Seoul was holding the money "hostage".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- South Korea
- Seoul
- South Korean
- Iranian
- Tehran
- South Korea's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese cabinet approves nominating mines for UNESCO list, defying South Korea's protest
South Korea qualify for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
South Korea qualifies for World Cup; costly draw for Aussies
Soccer-South Korea seal World Cup spot with win over Syria
Soccer-South Korea seal World Cup spot with win over Syria