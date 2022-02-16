Left Menu

COVID-19: Tripura reports 120 Omicron cases

A total of 120 Omicron cases were detected in Tripura on Wednesday.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:42 IST
COVID-19: Tripura reports 120 Omicron cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 120 Omicron cases were detected in Tripura on Wednesday. Out of 231 samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG) for Genome sequencing in the month of January, 120 samples were found to be positive.

The samples were sent to NIBG in two separate sets--samples collected between January 1 to 15 and samples collected between January 16 to 31. A total of eight samples were found positive in the first 69 samples randomly selected from the collected swab samples between January to 15 while the rest of 112 samples came positive out of 162 samples collected in the next half of the month.

Sources in the health department, however, said that there are no reasons to worry as the positivity rate in the state is declining and the pace of fresh transmission is very less. The highest number of Omicron cases are detected in Tripura's West district. "A total of 76 cases are from West Tripura district while North Tripura has five cases, Unakoti has five cases, Khowai has six cases, Sepahijala reported 14 cases, four samples from Tripura's Gomati district, and ten cases are found in Tripura's South Tripura district", said sources in the state health department.

The present positivity rate in Tripura stands at 0.35 percent and altogether ten fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022