Hezbollah making drones, can turn rockets into precision missiles- Nasrallah
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The leader of Hezbollah said on Wednesday that the Iran-backed group has been producing drones in Lebanon and has the ability to turn thousands of rockets into precision missiles.
"We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech to followers.
