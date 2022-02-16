MP govt announces welfare schemes on Ravidas Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced a slew of welfare schemes for Dalits, including one related to self-employment, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The 15th century mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

The Madhya Pradesh government organised a statewide, one of its kind event to mark the Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

Joining the event virtually, Chouhan hailed the contribution made by Guru Ravidas towards upliftment of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

He also launched a slew of welfare schemes and programmes for the SCs in the state, a move coming at a time when the adjoining Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the BJP, is in the midst of multi-phase assembly elections.

"We are tirelessly working towards establishing a state where each citizen can have easy access to all basic amenities like food, water and shelter, and can enjoy a harmonious existence, so that we can fulfil the dream envisioned by Sant Ravidas," Chouhan said in his address.

As part of the event, various cultural and religious events were organised to honour and remember Guru Ravidas in various districts, development blocks and 22,710 gram panchayats.

Many other saints were also honoured in these programmes and sanction letters for skill development were handed over to trainees from the SC communities.

Chouhan announced that the Global Skill Park, which is being built in Bhopal, would be named after Guru Ravidas.

Further, the Madhya Pradesh government will expand the reach of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana' to ensure that no one goes hungry, he said.

To provide self-employment opportunities, the CM announced the launch of 'Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana', under which loans up to Rs 25 lakh will be made available, for which the government will pay 5 per cent interest.

"Our government is starting the Chief Minister's Scheduled Caste Special Project, under which a grant of up to Rs 2 crore will be given to SC youths for self-employment, skill up-gradation, innovation,'' he said.

"We have also made a provision of Rs 32.41 crore towards providing professional training to the youth from the Scheduled Caste communities. Other than this, the state government has made a provision of Rs 30 crore for development of SC-dominated villages," Chouhan said.

The CM said the government will launch the 'Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme,' under which loans up to Rs one lakh will be provided for purchasing low-cost equipment or to cover requirement for small capital.

Community buildings named after Guru Ravidas will be constructed in SC-dominated districts for organizing public events, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government will earnestly implement different schemes aimed at empowerment of the weaker sections of the society and renovate temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas wherever required, the CM maintained.

Referring to women empowerment, Chouhan said all items used in government offices will be, henceforth, purchased from SHGs (self-help groups) to financially empower women, especially those from the SC groups.

