Wheat production estimated at record 111.32 mn tonnes in 2021-22 crop year
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:35 IST
The country's wheat production is projected to be a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
Production of wheat, the main rabi crop, stood at 109.59 million tonnes in the previous 2020-21 crop year.
Releasing the second advance production estimate, the ministry said total foodgrain production too is estimated at a record 316.06 million tonnes this year, as against 310.74 million tonnes in the previous crop year.
