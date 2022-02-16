Left Menu

Wheat production estimated at record 111.32 mn tonnes in 2021-22 crop year

Wheat production estimated at record 111.32 mn tonnes in 2021-22 crop year
The country's wheat production is projected to be a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Production of wheat, the main rabi crop, stood at 109.59 million tonnes in the previous 2020-21 crop year.

Releasing the second advance production estimate, the ministry said total foodgrain production too is estimated at a record 316.06 million tonnes this year, as against 310.74 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

