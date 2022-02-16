Left Menu

Assam BJP MLA files FIR against Telangana CM for KCR's remarks over surgical strike

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam Diganta Kalita lodged an FIR against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his remarks over surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam Diganta Kalita lodged an FIR against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his remarks over surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016. "Today I lodged FIR against Telangana Chief Minister at Kamalpur police station. He is raising questions on the sovereignty of the country. He is doubting and questioning Army. He is demanding proof of surgical strike. I condemn his statement. Stringent legal action should be taken," Kalita told ANI.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri. Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

"Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it. The BJP is using surgical strikes politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," said Rao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

