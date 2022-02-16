Tirupati: Bhumi Pujan held at Lord Hanuman's birthplace at Anjanadri in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust held Bhumi Pujan at Anjanadri Parvata, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Tirupati's Tirumala on Wednesday. "Bhumi Puja was held at the birthplace of Hanuman at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy. Andhra Pradesh is the birthplace of the Vedas and nothing happens without the grace and permission of Venkateshwar Swamy," said Vishaka Sri Sarada Peetham's Swaroopanandendra Saraswati.

Further addressing the issue of the birthplace of gods, Saraswati said, "The birthplace of Anjanadri Hanuman is not a trivial matter. It was researched and confirmed by many Vedic and scientific scholars." "Ram Janmbhoomi, Hanuman Janmabhoomi were confirmed by Chitrakoot Chairperson Srirabhadracharya Swarupananda Saraswati," he added.

The Pitadhipathi, Matadipathi and devotees were present at the event. Trust has also released a biographical history book on Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)