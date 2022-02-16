Left Menu

Tirupati: Bhumi Pujan held at Lord Hanuman's birthplace at Anjanadri in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust held Bhumi Pujan at Anjanadri Parvata, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Tirupati's Tirumala on Wednesday.

ANI | Chittoor (Tirupati) | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:00 IST
Tirupati: Bhumi Pujan held at Lord Hanuman's birthplace at Anjanadri in Tirumala
Bhumi Pujan at Anjanadri (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust held Bhumi Pujan at Anjanadri Parvata, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Tirupati's Tirumala on Wednesday. "Bhumi Puja was held at the birthplace of Hanuman at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy. Andhra Pradesh is the birthplace of the Vedas and nothing happens without the grace and permission of Venkateshwar Swamy," said Vishaka Sri Sarada Peetham's Swaroopanandendra Saraswati.

Further addressing the issue of the birthplace of gods, Saraswati said, "The birthplace of Anjanadri Hanuman is not a trivial matter. It was researched and confirmed by many Vedic and scientific scholars." "Ram Janmbhoomi, Hanuman Janmabhoomi were confirmed by Chitrakoot Chairperson Srirabhadracharya Swarupananda Saraswati," he added.

The Pitadhipathi, Matadipathi and devotees were present at the event. Trust has also released a biographical history book on Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022