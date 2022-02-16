Sonowal flags off maiden voyage of steel shipment from Haldia to Pandu through IBP route

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday flagged off the maiden voyage of shipment of steel from Haldia to Pandu through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol route.

This maiden voyage showcases multi-modal movement of cargo along with harnessing of the power of river–sea combination.

''Sonowal...flagged off the maiden voyage of barges with a consignment of 1798 MT of finished steel products of Tata Steel Ltd from Haldia to Pandu (in Assam) through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route,'' Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Ocean Whale Services will operate the barges for the voyage. Customs have given special permission to move this cargo on this route on priority.

The well-knit arterial network of rivers available in the eastern part of the country coupled with the advantageous position of Haldia Dock Complex having well established connectivity by rail, road and inland waterways deep into the hinterland, would add fillip towards optimally realizing the full potential of multi-modal logistic chain in the region.

This paves the way for seamless and robust integrated logistics solutions towards utilising inland waterways and IBP route in a more cost efficient and environment friendly manner thereby benefitting the region and the country as a whole. Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed between Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (formerly Kolkata Port) for movement of feed stock like Naptha, Propane, Pentane required for BCPL's petrochemical complex in Assam's Dibrugarh from the Haldia Dock Complex through rail and coastal shipping.

In the reverse leg, finished products and by-products are to be routed for distribution through the Port for consumption of both domestic and international market, according to a statement of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata.

For the purpose, tankage facilities for storing imported feed stock of BCPL and allied facilities will be set up at Haldia Dock Complex.

