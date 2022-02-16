Diesel pumps to be replaced by solar pumps in agricultural sector by 2024: RK Singh

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)'s programme "New Frontiers: A programme on Renewable Energy" to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced today with the inaugural event "India's Leadership in Energy Transition" at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was attended by more than 300 participants including officers of the Government of India, CEOs, CMDs and representatives of public and private sector firms; and students from major universities/colleges of Delhi. Ambassadors and senior representatives of Embassies of several partner countries and high-level functionaries of the Government of India also graced the event.

Secretary, MNRE delivered the welcome address and set the context for the event. Secretary, Power delivered a special address on India's energy transition agenda.

The plenary address was delivered by Shri Bhagwanth Khutba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy & Chemicals and Fertilizers. Shri Khuba talked about India's energy transition commitments and achievements; the citizen-centric nature of the transition and Government of India's energy compacts submitted to the UN for the High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021.

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Union Minister, Power and NRE participated in a moderated discussion wherein he took questions covering various aspects of energy transition and climate action, including those from students, and shared his valuable insights with the audience. The Minister interacted with students and answered their queries regarding Renewable Energy targets, Solar Power, 24x7 uninterrupted power for all, Reduction of pollution in Delhi NCR with Renewable Energy, Use of solar agricultural pumps to replace the diesel pumps in the agricultural sector, opportunities in EV sector and investments in Renewable Energy Sector.

The Minister while speaking in the interaction said that the government intends to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to all households. In the past 7 years, India has increased its installed capacity of 395,000 MW whereas our peak demand is 200,000 MW. India now has an integrated national grid. The Minister stressed that the two main requirements for an uninterrupted power supply is a better distribution system and the viability of Discoms. The Minister said that India is the most attractive destination for investment in Renewable Energy sector.

Shri Singh stated that the world needs an energy transition where there is a shift from fossil fuel to non-fossil fuel system. The transition will happen faster if the cost of energy storage devices goes down. Under the PLI scheme for high-efficiency solar modules, the Finance Ministry will grant an additional Rs 19,500 crore.

The Minister emphasized that it is important to electrify the economy and increase the share of RE in the electricity mix. He added that the addition of more Electric Vehicles to the transport system will help in reducing pollution in NCR and is also the future of mobility. There is a need to replace the use of coal in small industry.

The Minister also said that diesel pumps will be replaced by solar pumps in the agricultural sector by 2024. He said that the farmers can make use of PM KUSUM in this regard.

Shri Singh said that the government has put in place a transparent bidding system and a payment security mechanism to facilitate bids in the Renewable Energy sector.

Shri Singh while concluding said that all industries and companies should strive to increase the share of Renewable Energy in their total energy requirements.

Shri Singh and Shri Khuba then felicitated the CMDs/CEOs of the organizations which had submitted their voluntary commitments in the form of energy compacts during the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy 2021. He launched a compilation of all energy compacts submitted from India.

Shri Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary, MNRE concluded the event and delivered the vote of thanks. The event was broadcast live on major social media platforms.

(With Inputs from PIB)