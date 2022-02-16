Left Menu

52 cadres of Dimasa terror outfit lay down arms in Assam's Karbi Anglong

52 cadres including four women cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a banned terror outfit, on Wednesday deposited their arms and came overground in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:14 IST
52 cadres of Dimasa terror outfit lay down arms in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Deposited arms of DNLA cadets. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

52 cadres including four women cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a banned terror outfit, on Wednesday deposited their arms and came overground in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In an arms-laying ceremonial function held at the Dhansiri area in Karbi Anglong district, the DNLA cadres had surrendered and joined the existing Dhansiri designated camp in presence of senior police officials.

The DNLA cadres had deposited a huge cache of arms including a carbine, two-point 22 rifles, one. 303 rifle, two-point 32 pistols, one pump action gun, and ammunition. Karbi Anglong district Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushpraj Singh said that 52 cadres of DNLA today came to mainstream and deposited their arms.

"They had deposited one carbine, a hand grenade, two-point 22, one handgun, and ammunition. The surrender process of DNLA has been completed today. Two camps have been set up for the DNLA cadres at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district and Maibong in Dima Hasao district and they are now camping in these camps and the government has provided facilities to them," Pushpraj Singh said.

Earlier, on December 23 last year, 67 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, and on November 13 last year, 47 cadres including the C-in-C of the outfit came to the mainstream. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022