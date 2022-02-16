52 cadres of Dimasa terror outfit lay down arms in Assam's Karbi Anglong

52 cadres including four women cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a banned terror outfit, on Wednesday deposited their arms and came overground in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In an arms-laying ceremonial function held at the Dhansiri area in Karbi Anglong district, the DNLA cadres had surrendered and joined the existing Dhansiri designated camp in presence of senior police officials.

The DNLA cadres had deposited a huge cache of arms including a carbine, two-point 22 rifles, one. 303 rifle, two-point 32 pistols, one pump action gun, and ammunition. Karbi Anglong district Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushpraj Singh said that 52 cadres of DNLA today came to mainstream and deposited their arms.

"They had deposited one carbine, a hand grenade, two-point 22, one handgun, and ammunition. The surrender process of DNLA has been completed today. Two camps have been set up for the DNLA cadres at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district and Maibong in Dima Hasao district and they are now camping in these camps and the government has provided facilities to them," Pushpraj Singh said.

Earlier, on December 23 last year, 67 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, and on November 13 last year, 47 cadres including the C-in-C of the outfit came to the mainstream. (ANI)

