Left Menu

Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles

Those who want to buy can fill out an application. Hezbollah has sent drones in the past over Israel, and some of them were shot down.Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong inconclusive war with Israel in 2006, has been fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assads forces in that countrys decade-old civil war.Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria, which borders Lebanon, over the years.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:31 IST
Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah revealed on Wednesday that his militant group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in their possession into precision-guided munitions.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah has been working on improving its military capabilities, revealing that last summer, Hezbollah fighters conducted the largest training exercise since the group was formed in 1982.

Nasrallah's comments came in a televised speech during an annual ceremony marking the anniversary of the killing of some of the Iran-backed group's top political and military leaders.

''We have the capabilities to transfer missiles that we posses in the thousands into precision-guided missiles,” Nasrallah said. The comment appeared to suggest that repeated Israeli airstrikes over the past years meant to prevent the group from acquiring precision-guided missiles have not succeeded.

He added: ''We have started manufacturing drones in Lebanon a long time ago. Those who want to buy can fill out an application.'' Hezbollah has sent drones in the past over Israel, and some of them were shot down.

Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong inconclusive war with Israel in 2006, has been fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in that country's decade-old civil war.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria, which borders Lebanon, over the years. But it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israeli officials have acknowledged, however, that the Israeli military is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Hezbollah. Israel says it is going after posts and arms shipments believed to be bound for the groups. Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022