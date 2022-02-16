Left Menu

Karnataka Education Min says schools running properly amid Hijab row

Amid the ongoing Hijab ban row in Karnataka's educational institutions, State Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Wednesday said that all schools are running properly and incidents of girls returning from school were reported in only 2-3 institutions.

Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Amid the ongoing Hijab ban row in Karnataka's educational institutions, State Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Wednesday said that all schools are running properly and incidents of girls returning from school were reported in only 2-3 institutions. "I am happy that all schools are running properly and almost all students are attending classes. Girls went back only in 2-3 schools," said Nagesh.

The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing the case on the issue. A Karnataka High Court bench of three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, is hearing several petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

"Once we get a copy of the High Court judgment, we will make SOPs in this regard," he added. The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in Udupi district. The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

