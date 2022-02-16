Left Menu

Canadian miner Magna Gold says three employees dead after Mexican mine collapse

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:47 IST
Canadian miner Magna Gold says three employees dead after Mexican mine collapse

Canada's Magna Gold Corp said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine in the northern Mexican state of Sonora on Tuesday.

"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna said.

"We've always prioritized the safety of our team, which is why this unexpected event has had a huge impact on us," Magna Chief Executive Arturo Bonillas said in a statement late Tuesday.

