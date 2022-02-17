Spanish-Italian film 'Alcarras' wins Berlinale's Golden Bear award for best film
Spanish director Carla Simon's film "Alcarras", the story of a family of Catalan smallholders facing eviction, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear prize for best film, the festival's jury head M. Night Shyamalan said on Wednesday.
