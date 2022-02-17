Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri says 'we are closer than ever to an agreement'

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter on Wednesday that "after weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though." France on Wednesday said a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the tattered agreement resumed last week after a 10-day hiatus.

