U.S. in 'very final stages' of Iran nuclear talks, State Dept. says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 01:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
The United States is in "the midst of the very final stages" of indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging a 2015 deal limiting Tehran's nuclear activities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"This is really the decisive period during which we'll be able to determine whether a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is in the offing, or if it's not," Price -- using an abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 deal with world powers -- told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

