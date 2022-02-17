U.S. in 'very final stages' of Iran nuclear talks, State Dept. says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 01:45 IST
The United States is in "the midst of the very final stages" of indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging a 2015 deal limiting Tehran's nuclear activities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
"This is really the decisive period during which we'll be able to determine whether a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is in the offing, or if it's not," Price -- using an abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 deal with world powers -- told reporters.
