Left Menu

Centre approves proposal to declare Upper Bhadra project as national project: K'taka CM Bommai

The High Power Committee set up by the Central government has approved the proposal to declare the Upper Bhadra Project as a National Project.

ANI | Chitradurga (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 03:07 IST
Centre approves proposal to declare Upper Bhadra project as national project: K'taka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Power Committee set up by the Central government has approved the proposal to declare the Upper Bhadra Project as a National Project. "This would enable the State to get Rs 12,500 crore grant from the Centre to implement the project," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking at the valedictory of Taralabalu Hunnime Mahotsava, Bommai said, "Upper Bhadra is the only project which has been made a National Project. The project would bring huge tracts of land in Central Karnataka under irrigation. It would also raise the underground water table." Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the Upper Bhadra project in 2008.

"We have undertaken works to fill the irrigation tanks in the region. Earlier the State government had asked the farmers to pay the power bill and now bowing to Sirigere Seer's request the order has been changed with the government bearing the electricity cost too," Bommai said. "All the obstacles for implementing the Upper Bhadra project have been cleared and water is flowing from Ajjampur tunnel to VV Sagar," Bommai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022