11 people die after accidentally falling into well in UP's Kushinagar during wedding celebrations

As many as eleven people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 05:27 IST
District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

As many as eleven people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Further, two people have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well.

Speaking on this, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "We have got to know that 11 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke." "An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. "He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister. Further probe into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

