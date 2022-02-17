PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Telangana CM KCR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prayed for his healthy life.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 08:12 IST
- Country:
- India
"Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)
