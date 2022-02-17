PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Telangana CM KCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prayed for his healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)