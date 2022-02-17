Left Menu

Mumbai: Drug peddler held with drugs worth Rs 6.75 lakh

The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, has arrested a drug peddler from the Mazgaon area with MD drugs worth Rs 6.75 lakh on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 08:20 IST
Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell with the accused drug peddler (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per the senior official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, "the accused had come from Dongri area to supply drugs to Mazgaon area. He was suspiciously standing on side of the street and so we examined him and seized MD drugs valued at Rs 6.75 lakh in the international market."

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at the Bhibin police station against the accused and further probe is underway, added the senior official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

