PM Modi condoles loss of lives in UP's Kushinagar mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended condolences to the families of the 13 people who lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. "The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," PM Modi said.

PM Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the tragic mishap in Kushinagar. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

"13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke," said Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone. Speaking on this, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in the Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. "He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

