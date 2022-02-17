President Kovind expresses grief over UP's Kushinagar mishap

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives after accidentally falling into a well during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. "Saddened to hear the sad news of the death of many people including women and children in the accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their families in this tragic accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "The death of the villagers in an unfortunate incident at Village Naurangia School Tola in District Kushinagar is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing Lord Shri Ram a speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured. As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

"13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding programme wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke," said Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone. Speaking on this, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "This happened during a wedding programme wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

