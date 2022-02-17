Left Menu

WB: BJP appoints Convener, Co-Conveners of Legal Department

Dr Sukanta Majumdar, President of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released an official statement regarding the appointment of the Convener and Co-Conveners of the Legal Department of the state organization on Wednesday.

BJP's statement appointing the Convener and Co-conveners (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per the official statement, Advocate Lokenath Chatterjee has been appointed as the convener of the legal department and the co-conveners appointed are Bhajesh Jha, Rajendra Banerjee, Gouranga Das, Swatarup Namerjee, Vikas Singh, Binaybrata Bhowmik, Kabir Sankar Bose, Ajit Mishra, Sushmita Saha Dutta and Tarunjyoti Tiwari. (ANI)

