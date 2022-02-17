Left Menu

Hacking: Anti-hijab tweet on doc's account

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:22 IST
A doctor from Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district has complained to the police that his twitter account has been hacked by miscreants who uploaded an anti-hijab post on it.

Dr Shantanu R Prabhu, a pediatrician in Ujire, said in the complaint that tweet against hijab appeared on his account which is meant to tarnish his image, police sources said.

The tweet said they do not want women and girls to wear hijabs. "This is neither a Taliban state, Saudi Arabia or madrassa and the hijab is unnecessary. If you have to wear hijab, go to a madrassa," it said.

A screenshot of the doctor holding a child in his hands has been uploaded along with the tweet, Shantanu said in his complaint. The doctor alleged that using the post, some people have started spreading malicious propaganda against the hospital where he works. "This is an attempt to sully my image. Having studied in medical college run by minorities, I know what hijabs are," he said in the complaint.

