Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pull back, bond yields drop on reported shelling in Ukraine

Asian stock markets retreated on Thursday after Russian media reported that rebels in eastern Ukraine had accused Kyiv government forces of using mortars to attack their territory. U.S. and European equities futures also fell, while traders sought safety in government bonds and oil clawed back some of its heavy early losses.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:54 IST
Edit ( Last edited by shiwani Prajapati )
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pull back, bond yields drop on reported shelling in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Asian stock markets retreated on Thursday after Russian media reported that rebels in eastern Ukraine had accused Kyiv government forces of using mortars to attack their territory.

U.S. and European equities futures also fell, while traders sought safety in government bonds and oil clawed back some of its heavy early losses. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

The report comes as Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders, raising fears of an invasion. Initial fears of a cross-border flare-up were soothed a little by details suggesting the incident occurred within the contested area of Donbas, said Westpac analyst Sean Callow.

"But markets are clearly on edge," he added, and vulnerable since a lot of traders had assumed tension was ebbing. "The price action tells you that this is the weak side of the market," he added.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 7 basis points (bps) and was last at 1.967%, with the 2-year yield falling 4.7 bps to 1.4798%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.09%, reversing morning gains, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.77%.

Investors also pulled back from Hong Kong stocks with the Hang Seng Index dropping 0.37%. MSCI's equivalent regional index excluding Japan rose slightly by 0.02%, backed by China and Korean stocks.

Chinese blue chips added 0.36%, and Australia's benchmark rose 0.16% as higher metals prices outweighed geopolitical concerns. South Korea's Kospi leaped 1.21%. U.S. and European markets looked set for weaker open, with S&P 500 futures falling 0.43% and Britain's FTSE Index futures down 0.29%.

Crude oil pared some losses after earlier tumbling more than 2% on optimism that negotiations will salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and bring more supply to a tight market. By afternoon, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.59 at $92.07 a barrel, while Brent slid $1.63 to $93.18 a barrel.

"The fear is that Russia-Ukraine risks may become entrenched, maybe even normalized," analysts at Mizuho wrote in a research note. At the same time, worries about a super-hawkish Fed rate-tightening campaign, potentially including a 50 basis-point hike next month, took a step down overnight after minutes of the latest policy meeting signaled a more measured, data-dependent approach from central bank officials.

A softer dollar and lower yields combined with subdued risk sentiment helped to keep gold near an eight-month peak at $1873.57. It last traded around $1,868 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022